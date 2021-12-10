Nordea Equity Research Begins Coverage on Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF)

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 80.67.

Shares of Volvo Car stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a twelve month low of 7.02 and a twelve month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

