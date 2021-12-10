Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

Progyny stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.80. 654,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.