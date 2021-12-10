Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,263 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,200,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 262,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

