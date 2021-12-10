Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $200,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,759,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

