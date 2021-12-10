Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $582,028.80 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $582,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.93 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,146,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

