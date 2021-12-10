Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 1,400,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

