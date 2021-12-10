Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.