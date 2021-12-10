NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 281.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 119,113 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.86. The stock had a trading volume of 456,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

