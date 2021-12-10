Ocado Group plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

