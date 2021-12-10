Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

NYSE:OCN opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

