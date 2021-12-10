OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 4,187 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $124.15 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

