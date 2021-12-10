OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $278.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.48 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

