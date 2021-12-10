OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after buying an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 713,351 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

