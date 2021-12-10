On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450 ($5.97).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.08) on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £384.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.54.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

