OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $234,081.92 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

