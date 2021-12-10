Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,776,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

