Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

