Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.31. Opera shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $168,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

