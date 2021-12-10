Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $95.57 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50.

