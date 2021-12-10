Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

