Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.29.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

