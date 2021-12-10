Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 11,005 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

