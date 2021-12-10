Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 600 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

