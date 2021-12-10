Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 321,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

