Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.11% of Fidus Investment worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

