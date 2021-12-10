Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

