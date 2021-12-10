Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.