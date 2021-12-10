Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

