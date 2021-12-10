Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

