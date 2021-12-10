Orca Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 628,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. AMMO makes up 3.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $681.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -0.57. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

