Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

