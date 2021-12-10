Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

