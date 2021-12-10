Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

