Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 169.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

