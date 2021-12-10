Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

