Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $40.32 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.