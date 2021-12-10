Orient Walt (HTDF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,443.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $31,443.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.46 or 0.08306021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.33 or 1.00138565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

