Origin Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $2.62 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

