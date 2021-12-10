Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir Sells 2,266 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 301,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 78.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

