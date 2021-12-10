Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

