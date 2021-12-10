Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

BND opened at $85.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

