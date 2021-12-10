Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after buying an additional 3,602,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

