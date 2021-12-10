Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.