Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 225.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.