Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $18.14 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

