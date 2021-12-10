Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $18.14 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.
Otsuka Company Profile
