Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

