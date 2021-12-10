Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

