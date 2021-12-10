P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,010,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

