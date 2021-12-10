P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $774,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.