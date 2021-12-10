Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

CEQP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

